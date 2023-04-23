Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

Insmed stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.20). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 865.02% and a negative net margin of 196.26%. The company had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,850,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,878,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 755,076 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,928,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,770,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

