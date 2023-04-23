Insider Selling: Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Insider Sells 117,586 Shares of Stock

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) insider Mitchell Robert Flegg sold 117,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($2.90), for a total transaction of £275,151.24 ($340,491.57).

Serica Energy Stock Performance

SQZ opened at GBX 236 ($2.92) on Friday. Serica Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 200 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 454 ($5.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of £899.49 million, a P/E ratio of 380.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 273.76.

Serica Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $8.00. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Serica Energy

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

