Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $52,688.05 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $52,688.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,558,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,822,005.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, April 4th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $58,019.05.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $65,749.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $74,012.05.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $68,681.05.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $78,276.85.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $77,388.35.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.1 %

RXRX opened at $5.72 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.68 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.07% and a negative net margin of 601.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.