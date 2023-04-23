Insider Buying: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Purchases $131,370.00 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.79 per share, with a total value of $131,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,774,779 shares in the company, valued at $77,717,572.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:REPX opened at $46.47 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $936.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 41.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

