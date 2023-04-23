Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Purchases £153.72 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Paul Boote acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.57) per share, with a total value of £153.72 ($190.22).

Pennon Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 865 ($10.70) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 861.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 884.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,805.56, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pennon Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 735 ($9.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,124 ($13.91).

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22,222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Pennon Group

Several analysts recently commented on PNN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.14) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pennon Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.07) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,072.14 ($13.27).

(Get Rating)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

