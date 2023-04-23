Insider Buying: Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Insider Purchases A$30,100.00 in Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Rating) insider Heith Mackay-Cruise acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.02 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of A$30,100.00 ($20,201.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Codan’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

