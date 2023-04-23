Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KJUL. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 74,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

KJUL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,996 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.