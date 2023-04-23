Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAR. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $142,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BMAR opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

