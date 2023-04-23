Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 185,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

