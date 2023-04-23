Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (BATS:XDOC) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (BATS:XDOC – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October Price Performance
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (XDOC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.