Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (BATS:XDOC) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (BATS:XDOC – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (XDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

