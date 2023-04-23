Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) & Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Critical Analysis

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Genfit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $120,000.00 149.68 -$18.05 million ($0.71) -0.87 Genfit $28.00 million 6.69 -$25.00 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genfit.

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics -14,560.48% -65.85% -57.36% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Genfit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Genfit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Genfit 0 0 2 0 3.00

Genfit has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.87%. Given Genfit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genfit is more favorable than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Summary

Genfit beats Inhibikase Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers. It is also involved in developing various research programs for other neurological diseases. The company has research and development collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University, as well as Louisiana State University. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments. It focuses on medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases that affect the liver. The company was founded by Jean-François Mouney, Florence Séjourné, and Bart Staels in September 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

