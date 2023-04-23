Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Icade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Icade alerts:

Icade Price Performance

Shares of Icade stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. Icade has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $52.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.