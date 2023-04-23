Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issues Earnings Results

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

