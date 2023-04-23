Horizen Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $132.84 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $9.76 or 0.00035350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00135028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00053236 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001126 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,609,169 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

