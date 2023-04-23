Homestead Advisers Corp Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.09% of Eaton worth $53,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $162.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.29.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

