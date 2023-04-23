Homestead Advisers Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 882,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $35,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.77%.

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. UBS Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

