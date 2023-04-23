Homestead Advisers Corp Buys 61,600 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TaskUs during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TaskUs by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Stock Performance

NASDAQ TASK opened at $13.05 on Friday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). TaskUs had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.71 million. Analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TASK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

TaskUs Profile

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.