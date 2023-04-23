Homestead Advisers Corp Boosts Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.44% of Malibu Boats worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $9,260,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 181.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 136,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 1.1 %

MBUU opened at $57.04 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.18. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $338.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,017.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.