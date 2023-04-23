Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $11.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 7.6 %

NYSE HIMS opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $60,404.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $150,012.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 739,721 shares of company stock worth $8,050,918. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

