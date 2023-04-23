HI Price Tops $0.0090 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. HI has a total market capitalization of $24.90 million and approximately $215,917.78 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00029028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018889 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,789.89 or 1.00073717 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0090791 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $217,632.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

