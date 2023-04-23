Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Hedges Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays makes up 1.0% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 37.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 777.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 45.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Barclays by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 20.04%. Analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

