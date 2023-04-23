Hedges Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hedges Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 17.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 303.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Corteva by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

