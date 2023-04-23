Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Hedges Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,481 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

