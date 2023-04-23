Hedges Asset Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.4% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

WFC stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

