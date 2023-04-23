Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.91 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and $20.81 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00061989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,155,749,078 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,045,214,139.824898 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05997211 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $36,782,242.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.