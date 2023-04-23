Head-To-Head Survey: Hour Loop (HOUR) vs. Its Peers

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 38 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hour Loop to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hour Loop and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hour Loop Competitors 145 790 3041 31 2.74

Hour Loop presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 40.21%. Given Hour Loop’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hour Loop has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s peers have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -1.54% -20.18% -6.49% Hour Loop Competitors -15.35% -54.71% -9.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hour Loop and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million -$1.48 million -40.63 Hour Loop Competitors $20.81 billion -$226.96 million -17.97

Hour Loop’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hour Loop peers beat Hour Loop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Hour Loop Company Profile

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

