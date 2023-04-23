Head to Head Comparison: Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) vs. HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Independent Bank Group and HomeStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 HomeStreet 0 3 1 0 2.25

Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus price target of $69.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.89%. HomeStreet has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.25%. Given HomeStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Independent Bank Group.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Independent Bank Group pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeStreet pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and HomeStreet has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

75.8% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of HomeStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank Group and HomeStreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group $706.48 million 2.39 $196.29 million $4.69 8.72 HomeStreet $355.86 million 0.92 $66.54 million $3.48 5.04

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than HomeStreet. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank Group and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group 27.78% 8.72% 1.16% HomeStreet 18.68% 11.59% 0.77%

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats HomeStreet on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions. The company was founded by David R. Brooks in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

About HomeStreet

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. The company was founded on August 17, 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.