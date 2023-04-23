HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IMCR. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.03 and a beta of 0.55. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $69.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth $733,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Immunocore by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Immunocore by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

