Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,562,000 after acquiring an additional 351,517 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $223.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.11. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 80.12% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.68.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

