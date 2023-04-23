Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 765 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $6,682,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,332,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,656,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $6,682,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,332,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,656,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at $833,181,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,274 shares of company stock valued at $47,056,782. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE AN opened at $133.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $158.30.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

See Also

