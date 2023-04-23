Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,627 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $176.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $185.36.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

