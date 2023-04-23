Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,060 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

American Express Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.60. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $185.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

