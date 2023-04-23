GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $5.97 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.89. 17,717,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,678,280. The company has a market capitalization of $551.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $224.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

