GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $25.52 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $25,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

Insider Activity

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.92. 2,506,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,613. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.83.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.