GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $17.23 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $17,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.90.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.59. 1,060,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.62. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

