GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 926 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.53. 796,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,754. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $267.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.12. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

