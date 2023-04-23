Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $127,543.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 54.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,090,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after purchasing an additional 382,228 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 128.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 33.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 44,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

