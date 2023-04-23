Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) vs. Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Head-To-Head Survey

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 80.87% 20.19% 4.48% Pagaya Technologies N/A -4.92% -3.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Pagaya Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.61 $65.56 million $2.64 6.26 Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million 0.78 -$302.32 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagaya Technologies.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.95, indicating that its stock price is 695% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Pagaya Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pagaya Technologies 0 4 1 0 2.20

Greystone Housing Impact Investors presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.02%. Pagaya Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.97, suggesting a potential upside of 345.57%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Pagaya Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

