Greenhaven Associates Inc. Has $356.77 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,652,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 5.5% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $356,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DHI traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $106.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,284. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average is $89.14. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.37.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.