Greenhaven Associates Inc. Has $356.77 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,652,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 5.5% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $356,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:DHI traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $106.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,284. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average is $89.14. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.37.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.
Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton
In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
