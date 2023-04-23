Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Position Lowered by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP lessened its stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,847,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,540,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1,512.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,198,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,317,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,232,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

GOSS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,034. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOSS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,860.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 168,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $173,743.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,786,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,588.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 732,683 shares of company stock worth $802,713 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

