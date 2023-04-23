Gnosis (GNO) Price Reaches $106.81 on Top Exchanges

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $106.81 or 0.00386913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $276.60 million and $2.10 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “GnosisDAO, founded in 2015, is a decentralized infrastructure provider for the Ethereum ecosystem. In November 2021, the GnosisDAO and xDAI communities combined their ecosystems to create the Gnosis Chain, which addresses scaling issues through solid engineering and uses the xDai token. Gnosis’ mission is centred on experimentation and building decentralized infrastructure for Ethereum, and it uses its products to guide decisions on development, support, and governance. Products incubated by Gnosis include Gnosis Safe, Cow Protocol, Conditional Tokens, Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac. Success for these products is attributed to the spin-out of Cow Protocol and the formation of SafeDAO.”

