Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $156.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.70.
Global Payments Price Performance
GPN stock opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $143.91. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Global Payments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.
Insider Transactions at Global Payments
In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Global Payments
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,733,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Global Payments by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Global Payments
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
