G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $559.05 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00060550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00039021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019447 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001197 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

