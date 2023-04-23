FY2023 EPS Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $63.05 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.57, a P/E/G ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 20.5% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 148.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 741.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 389,653 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 343,319 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,161 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 478.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,632 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.