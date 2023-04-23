FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 77.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FJUL opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.00.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.