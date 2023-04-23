Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 1.3% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 70,006 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $39.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.