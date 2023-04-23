Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.82.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

