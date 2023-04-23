Four Leaf Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:FORLU) Quiet Period To Expire on April 26th

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:FORLU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 26th. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 5,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $52,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Four Leaf Acquisition Co. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. Unit Stock Performance

FORLU stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. Unit has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

