Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Down 5.8% in March

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 7,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

FLO opened at $27.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after buying an additional 426,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,854,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,523,000 after acquiring an additional 59,117 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,563.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,174,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642,655 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3,245.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644,368 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

