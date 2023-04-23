Flare (FLR) One Day Volume Hits $6.93 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $460.61 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 14,526,582,483 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 14,526,582,483.788715 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03211004 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $14,126,185.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

